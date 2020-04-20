Ekta Kapoor Shares An Adorable Video Of Her 'lions' Ravie Kapoor & Laksshya Kapoor; Watch

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a cute video of her son Ravie Kapoor and her nephew Laksshya Kapoor. The two brothers are cutely bonding in this video as the family spends time together amidst quarantine. Ekta Kapoor can be sweetly heard calling Ravie and Laksshya “lions”.

Ekta Kapoor shares cute video of Ravie & Laksshya Kapoor

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to celebrities heavily relying on social media to share life updates with their fans. These celebrities are giving fans sneak peeks into their lives amidst quarantine. Now, the latest celebrity to join this trend is none other TV & film producer Ekta Kapoor.

In this video, both the brothers seem to be having fun as they lay on the floor and have their playtime. Ekta Kapoor is filming in this entire exchange between her son Ravie Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya Kapoor.

She is also interacting with Ravie and Laksshya in this video. In the clip, Ekta asks Laksshya if he and his brother are lions to which he quickly responds and confirms. Furthermore, she also asks him who is the tiger and Laksshya points at Ekta.

Ekta Kapoor also added an adorable caption to this post. She wrote, “Ek tha tiger! Aur uske do lion!!!!! My sons!!! (lion only answers when he wants to)”. Watch Ekta Kapoor video of her son Ravie Kapoor and Laksshya Kapoor here.

As mentioned earlier, the Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown. This lockdown has led to the entertainment industry coming to a complete standstill. Ekta Kapoor's production house shoots have also been halted to the ongoing lockdown.

