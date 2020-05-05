Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Irrfan Khan Enjoyed Vacation In Lonavala With Friends In 1989

The recent demise of two great Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor was a big shock for the whole celebrity fraternity and their fans. After their demise, many special memories, including throwback pictures were surfaced online. One of these throwback pictures of Irrfan Khan is going viral on the internet.

Irrfan Khan's throwback picture

Recently, writer and musician Piyush Mishra remembered some golden memories with his friend Irrfan Khan by sharing a picture of their squad enjoying a vacation in Lonavala. In this throwback picture, Irrfan Khan is seen enjoying splashes of water with his friends Piyush Mishra, Ishaan Trivedi, and Idrees Malik. It is a picture from the year 1989 and Irrfan Khan looks young as he smiles for a picture with his friends. Fans praised Piyush and Irrfan’s bond and also mourned Irrfan Khan’s death with beautiful lines and words. One of the user wrote, “Ab karte honge Sahab farishto se guf-ta-gu.. sukun se dur kahi iss bhid bhaad wali zindagi se💓”.

As the industry still mourns the irreparable loss of Irrfan Khan, earlier his friend from his NSD (National School of Drama) days has remembered him. Rajesh Abhay had been Irrfan Khan’s friend since quite a long time. The two first became friends at the National School of Drama. Rajesh Abhay is also friends with another close aid of Irrfan Khan, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. In a blog, Rajesh Abhay decided to pen his notes describing the actor and the person that Irrfan Khan was. While talking about Irrfan Khan, Rajesh Abhay said that he was a talent who crossed the barriers of class, caste and religion. He did this so that he could reach out to more people and make a place for himself in their hearts.

Abhay added that this could be the reason why his death seems like a personal loss for many fans across the world. Talking about how he met Irrfan Khan, Rajesh Abhay revealed that he met the late actor for the first time when he was in his third year at the National School Of Drama (NSD). He mentioned that they quickly became friends and remained so until his last breath. Rajesh Abhay also went on to add, “Irrfan was known in his friend circles as a Sufi-esque man who was never detached from any incident, person or situation

