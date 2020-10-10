Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Rekha Shared Frame With Actor Jaya Bachchan; See Pic

Rekha is celebrating her 66th birthday today. Here is a throwback picture of the veteran actor with Jaya Bachchan. In this monochrome picture, Rekha is seen donning a poker face while Jaya Bachchan smiles for the camera. Both of them look unrecognisable in the picture. Rekha and Jaya Bacchan are spotted wearing sarees. The Umrao Jaan actor is seen donning winged eyeliner with bindi and earrings.

Jaya Bachchan is also spotted wearing bindi with earrings and gajra. Fans in a huge number showered love on the picture. One of the users commented, “Two Lovely and talented artists!ðŸ’•ðŸ’•”.Take a look at Rekha’s unseen photo with Jaya Bachchan.

Also Read| Here's all about Rekha and Mukesh Aggarwal's relationship; Read details

Also Read| Rekha's Birthday: Films where actor had special appearance

Rekha's television debut

Rekha is all set to make her big television debut with a show called Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. Viral Bhayani, on Instagram, shared an exclusive promo video of the actor from the show. The video features Rekha sitting comfortably on a wooden home swing, as she hums one of her most successful songs, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. More so, Rekha, in the video, is seen narrating the story of the upcoming show, which revolves around the life of a young police officer.

In the video, Rekha speaks about how Virat sacrifices his love to fulfill his duties towards the country. More so, the actor also speaks about belonging, companionship, loneliness, and more, in the video. Watch the video here:

Also Read| Rekha's Birthday: Fans pour in heartwarming wishes for evergreen actor

About the actor

The actor started her career as a child artist and since then has been a part of over 180 movies in her career spanning over five decades. Rekha has won several accolades like National Film Award and many Filmfare Awards for her excellent performances in movies. The actor's early recognition came with movies like Ghar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

The actor gained major recognition with films like Baseraa, Ek Hi Bhool (1981), Jeevan Dhaara (1982) and Agar Tum Na Hote (1983). During the 2000s, she was appreciated for her roles in 2001 dramas Zubeidaa and Lajja.

Also Read| Rekha's bold and iconic fashion moments in movies that fans must check out on her birthday

Picture Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.