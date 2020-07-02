Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Singh Rajput Was Hard To Spot On 'Chhichore' Sets

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a big shock for the entire film industry. The actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence. Here’s a throwback picture of Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Chhichore. In this picture, the whole team of Chhichore can be seen enjoying a celebration on the sets.

Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, director Nitesh Tiwari among others can be spotted in the picture. However, Sushant Singh Rajput who was the hero of the movie is difficult to find as he is standing at the back in the crowd. In the second picture, only the hands of Sushant is visible. Take a look at the picture.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in for the last rites. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his house-help. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The actor's family recently made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's memory. The statement read that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial and all his memories will be collected there. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour that will collect his thoughts and keep him alive through the memories of his fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film is touted to be based on the novel, Fault In Our Stars. The film titled Dil Bechara will be reportedly releasing on July 24, 2020, on the OTT streaming platform, Disney +Hotstar. The late actor was last seen in the film Chhicchore which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Navin Polishetty in the lead roles. He was also seen in the Netflix action flick Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

