Ranbir Kapoor's Best Films That Are Rated Above 7 On IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. Besides, Kapoor is known for his raw magnetism, chiselled body and charming smile. He belongs to a family of highly-acclaimed actors. Ranbir Kapoor proved his mettle right after he stepped into Bollywood. From Rocket Singh to Wake Up Sid, the actor has aced his roles in films of every genre. Therefore, we have compiled some of his movies which are rated above 7 on IMDb.

Ranbir Kapoor's movies rated over 7 on IMDb

1. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Harpreet Singh Bedi, an honest salesman, in Rocket Singh. However, his best quality causes him problems in his company. Therefore, he forms another venture, Rocket Sales Corporation, while he is still an employee of his previous company. Understanding the customer value, he values his clients and provides good service and bans bribery. Moreover, Singh treats everyone equally. Later on, he becomes a successful businessman, despite obstacles. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year is rated 7.5 on IMDb.

2. Wake Up Sid!

Kapoor plays a carefree college lad in Wake Up Sid. He stars opposite Konkona Sen Sharma. The romantic flick revolves around the life of Sid, a rich young man, who experiences a drastic change in his life and attitude towards everything after meeting Aisha (Sharma). She inspires him to understand his responsibilities and he becomes more mature. Wake Up Sid! was widely appreciated by the critics and the audience alike and it is rated 7.6 on IMDb.

3. Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor portrays Ved, a frustrated office-goer, in Tamasha. He chooses to lead the life decided by his father, who pressurizes him to opt for a secure corporate job. While his life is going smoothly, Ved meets Tara (Deepika Padukone), again, whom he had met on a trip years back. After falling in love with her, he starts to express his pain through weird acts and his boss throws him out. Soon, he starts to recognise his talent and becomes happier than ever, because of Tara. Tamasha garnered mixed-to-positive reviews and is rated 7.3 on IMDb.

4. Rockstar

Imitiaz Ali's romantic musical drama did not receive instant praise from critics at the time of its release. The film tells the story of Jordan, a rock musician who is involved in a tumultuous relationship with a married woman, named Heer. The film was a commercial success and over the years, has gone on to become widely popular among fans, generating a significant cult following. It has a 7.7 rating on IMDb.

5. Raajneeti

Raajneeti received widespread acclaim from critics at the time of its release and was also a commercial success. It revolves around a young man named Samar, who gets involved in politics. The film has a 7.1 rating on IMDb. Ranbir received high praise from critics for his performance in the lead role.

