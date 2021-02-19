Unseen Pic Of The Day: Yami Gautam Shares An Adorable Childhood Photo

Yami Gautam recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with a new picture. On February 19, she shared a throwback memory from her childhood which is truly unmissable. The picture is from the time she was a toddler. Along with the post, she also added an interesting caption describing the picture. Take a look at Yami Gautam’s unseen picture of the day.

Yami Gautam's adorable throwback picture

Yami Gautam took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of herself. In the picture posted by Yami, she can be seen a toddler flashing a smile wearing a white frock and bangles in her hands. The caption on her post read, “HAP-HAP-HAPPY #babyme #ofcourseyouknowthat.” Take a look at her picture and some of the comments by her fans and followers who found the picture too cute.

Recent Yami Gautam's photos

Earlier, the actor shared a close-up picture of herself on Instagram. In the post, she can be seen wearing huge red and white earrings and a tube top. She opted for minimum makeup and her hair was wavy and parted to one side. She captioned her post by writing, “Happy à¤µà¥ˆà¤²à¥‡à¤£à¥à¤Ÿà¤¾à¤‡à¤¨’ day to me, from myself.” She also mentioned that she had never been a fan of Valentine’s celebration and added that she was missing her days back in Chandigarh where almost the entire city looked Red on Valentine’s Day. Fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on her post.

In another post, Yami Gautam shared a monochrome photo. She posed looking away from the camera with a comforting expression in a casual outfit and her hair left loose. In the caption, she said that there was something about black and white tones.

Yami Gautam's filmography

Yami Gautam was last seen alongside Vikrant Massey in the Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny. She has recently wrapped up the shoot of Pavan Kirpalani directorial Bhoot Police. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Dasvi in which she will be playing the role of a Haryanvi girl. It has been reported that the film will star Abhishek Bachchan along with Yami.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the upcoming film A Thursday. The movie will be directed by Behzad Khambata. In the movie, she will be essaying the role of a playschool teacher, who takes her own students hostage. Another film in her kitty is director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary's next, based on crime journalism.

