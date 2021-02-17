Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sagarika Ghatge's Childhood Pic With Her Dad That You Can't Miss

Actor Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role of Paali in Dildariyaan. She is often seen sharing pictures with her father on Instagram. She shared yet another throwback picture with her father. On seeing the post, fans flooded the comment section with sweet messages.

Sagarika Ghatge's unseen picture with her father

Chak De India! actor Sagarika Ghatge took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with her father. In the picture, her father Vijaysinh Ghatge has picked her in his arms. Sagarika wore a typical Maharashtrian 'parkar polka' dress in the picture. Her father wore a turban and a Safari suit. In the caption, she added only a heart. Take a look at the adorable picture of Sagarika and her father.

Netizens react to Sagarika Ghatge's Instagram photo

Fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice on Sagarika Ghatge's Instagram photo. A fan wrote that Sagarika looked cuter than ever and added that he loved her work in Chak De India. Fans wrote that the picture is 'beautiful' and 'way too cute' in the comment section. Other fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some comments on Sagaraika's picture.

Image source: Sagarika Ghatge's Instagram picture

A sneak peek into Sagarika Ghatge's photos on her Instagram

Sagarika shared a childhood picture with her family. She posed with her parents and her pet dog in her house at Kolhapur. She wore a green dress and placed her arms around her parents as they kneeled down to click a picture with her. She also shared a picture with her father who passed away on January 9, 2021. She mentioned that she misses him as she posted the pictures. In the first picture, teenage Sagarika leaned onto her father while posing for the camera. In the second picture, she and her father are surrounded by Sagarika's soft toys. She also shared a picture with her father from her wedding reception. Her father is seen giving her a peck. She wore golden lehenga while her father wore a black blazer. Take a look at Sagarika Ghatge's family pictures on her Instagram.

