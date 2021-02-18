Unseen Pic Of The Day: Asim Riaz Shares Adorable Throwback Photos Of Him With His Family

Badan Pe Sitare 2.0 star Asim Riaz took to Instagram on Thursday, February 18, 2021, to share some unseen pictures from his childhood album that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption as he went on to describe the picture. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the actor looked in childhood.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Asim Riaz shared some adorable throwback pictures from his younger days. In the first picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose with his mother and siblings Umar Riaz and Mahvish Choudhary. They all can be seen standing beside their mother and looking adorably at the camera. In the second picture, Asim Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary looking all dapper with a white shirt, black kurta and opted for a quirky hairdo and a pair of sunglasses.

In the third picture, Asim Riaz can be seen posing with his sister at a picturesque location. They can be seen looking all adorable in the picture. The actor also captioned the picture with a mantelpiece clock emoji revealing how time flies so fast. Take a look at Asim Riaz's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Asim Riaz shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how cute the actor looked in his childhood, while some commented with many heart, love-struck, fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “omg, these pictures are so cute”, while the other one wrote, “Asim looked so cute, can’t stop staring at the picture. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Recently, Asim Riaz took to his Instagram to share a video of him being mobbed while he was in his car. In the video Asim posted, he is seen emerging from his car's sunroof and waving to his fans. With several of them, he even shook hands, as fans thronged to his car to get a glimpse of him. Many of them even clicked on pictures of him. Take a look at the post below.

