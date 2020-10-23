Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Jackie Shroff Looks Cute As He Poses With His Mother

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is among the well-known celebrities in the Hindi Film Industry. The actor is known for his acting skills in films such as Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khal Nayak, Parinda, Rangeela and many more. The actor also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on his social media handles. Talking about the actor’s social media handle and fan following, fans recently came across an unseen picture of the actor from his younger days. Seeing his post, fans can’t stop themselves from flooding the comment section by going all gaga over it.

In the picture shared by one of the fan pages, the young actor is posing with his mother Rita Shroff. The picture seems like it was clicked in a studio and the duo is smiling at the camera. Jackie Shroff's mother can be seen sporting a saree with a coloured border and a similar blouse. She also completed her look with a middle parting hairdo and minimal makeup. Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a printed shirt and black shorts. She also completed his look by opting for a well-gelled hairdo.

Along with this unseen picture, the fan page also penned a note about Jackie’s mother. The caption read as “A very young Jackie Shroff with his mother. She was a Turk from Kazakhstan who had escaped to India with her siblings and mother during a coup”. Take a look at Jackie Shroff's unseen photo below.

As soon as the post made its way online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on it. The post shared by the fan page also went on to receive positive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented praising duo and for their innocent poses in the picture. While some went on to comment on Jackie Shroff’s looks and acting skills. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful picture”. While the other one wrote, “Jackie Shroff indeed has looked unique”. Check out a few comments below.

On the work front

The actor has many upcoming films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru alongside Suriya and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film will revolve around struggles and events of the Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. Post that, he will also be seen in films like Radhe, Sangamithra and Sooryavanshi.

