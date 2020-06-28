Salman Khan Reveals Who Is The Most Honest Critic Of His Work; Read Here

Salman Khan, in an interview with a media portal, revealed that he has got one of the most honest critic in life. This person helps him improve his work and talent day-by-day. So, let's see what was Salman Khan's reply when he was asked to name the most honest critic of his work. Here are some details about the interview.

Also read | Salman Khan's BTS Fun Video During The Shooting Of The Film 'Bodyguard': Watch

When Salman Khan revealed about the most honest critic of his work:

The instance is from when Salman Khan's movie Bharat was released. The film was a commercial success with a worldwide gross of ₹325.58 crores. Reportedly, when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were busy promoting the film prior to its release, they decided to meet the families who witnessed the partition of 1947 and spent time with them.

While the leading actors of Bharat were talking at the event, Salman Khan was asked to mention his feelings and experience on the film's working and scoring high at the box office.

Also read | Anushka Sharma With Salman Khan Or Varun Dhawan: Who's Better In The Lead?

Answering this question, Salman Khan said that he is very thankful to all the people who went to watch the film. Later the actor was asked how much the success of Bharat matters to him? The star replied that Bharat is a film, in which the whole team has worked hard, and they have struggled to do their best. And the success of the film Bharat is all because of the fans who have loved the film, and he appreciated them for what they have done to make the film such a big success.

Also read | Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Or Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji: Better On-screen Duo?

Next was the most important question asked to Salman Khan, that is to mention, who is the actor's honest critic. To this, Salman Khan answered that it was his father Salim Khan. Further, when he was asked to share what did Salim Khan tell him after watching Bharat, Salman Khan said, that his father mentioned that the film is going to become a big hit. And, reportedly, Bharat, did do very well at the box office and was a hit worldwide.

Bharat movie was released in Indian theatres on June 5, 2019. In this movie, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sunil Grover were in the lead roles. The movie was a period drama set during the time of India’s birth as an independent nation, and a family making a difficult journey to freedom at any cost. In the movie, Salman Khan essayed the role of Bharat, who, promises his father that he will keep his family united, no matter what happens. Tabu also made a friendly appearance in Bharat, in the end as Salman Khan’s younger sister.

Also read | Salman Khan With Rani Mukerji Or Kareena Kapoor: Which Pair Impressed The Fans?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.