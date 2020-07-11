Unseen Pic Of The Day: When 'Baahubali' Prabhas & His Hindi Voice Sharad Kelkar Met

Recently, the pan-India project Baahubali clocked five on July 10, 2020. Amid the celebration, numerous facts and BTS videos of the film started surfing online. Being one of them, the photo featuring the lead actor Prabhas and Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed the film in the Hindi version, also bagged love on the internet.

The throwback post was shared by Sharad Kelkar on his social media handle back in 2018 when he met Prabhas. Adding a caption Sharad Kelkar wrote, "The face and the voice ... finally in one frame .. im honoured thankyou". Prabhas and Sharad were seen posing with all-smiling faces. Check out their throwback picture below.

When Baahubali Prabhas met Sharad Kelkar

(Image credit: Sharad Kelkar Twitter)

Baahubali cast

On Friday when the first installment of Baahubali series completed five years, many cast members took to their social media handle to express their happiness. Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhas, Sharad Kelkar, and Rana Dagubbati, among many others, shared videos and photos with heartwarming captions.

Apart from the BO records Baahubali: The Beginning also holds Guinness Book Of World Record for making the world’s largest poster for a movie during the film’s Malayalam audio release.

Radhe Shyam details

Talking about the professional front of Prabhas, he will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's next directorial venture-Radhe Shyam. The first poster of the much-awaited film was shared on July 11. The poster featured the lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde standing together in an embrace as waves crash against them in a fiery red background.

Take a look at the Radhe Shyam first look poster.

Radhe Shyam will also feature Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and the VFX Producer is Kamal Kannan. Manoj Paramahamsa is the one involved with its cinematography and the film's production designer is RRaveendar. Along with Pramod and Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi has also jointly produced the upcoming film.

The upcoming film will be a romantic-period drama set in Europe. The duo will be seen romancing each other in two different time-zones. Prabhas will play the character of a palm reader. Reportedly, the 40-year-old actor will opt for two completely different looks for this venture.

