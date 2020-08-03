'My Hero Academia' To Have New Episodes Starting From August 16

My Hero Academia will get new anime episodes in August. Fans of the anime show can stream these new episodes on Hulu in Japan. Read on to know more about My Hero Academia’s new episodes:

My Hero Academia to release new episodes on August 16

Anime fans have a piece of good news as the 35th issue of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump Weekly magazine, on Monday, revealed that My Hero Academia is coming up with new material. These new episodes of the anime show will be available to stream on Hulu in Japan, starting from August 16, 2020. The show can be streamed on other streaming services like Anime Store, Anime Hodai, Hikari TV, J Come On-Demand, U-Next, TELASA, and other platforms from August 30, 2020.

The new episode of My Hero Academia is titled as Boku no Hero Academia: Ikinokore! Keshi no Survival Kunren and it translates to English as My Hero Academia: Survive! Do-or-Die Survival Training. The new episode will take place right before the provisional pro hero license exam. The episode will feature CLASS 1-A, which is divided into two teams. Their purpose is to practice disaster relief scenarios. In the episode, a fire breaks out in an underground shopping mall and the teams have to take the placed dummies into the safety area.

Deku, who is an important character of the show, along with his 10-man-team, gets trapped under rubble while saving the dummy humans. The electricity goes out and there is more threat that is coming for the heroes-to-be. Deku and his team of 10 must try their best in other to survive and get out of this life-threatening situation with the help of their quirks and teamwork.

My Hero Academia is a Japanese manga and TV show, penned and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. The show revolves around the character of Izuku Midoriya, a superhero born with no superpowers, in a world where superpowers are a common thing. The manga of the show has 5 volumes and is currently set to release the 5th season.

