'Uri' Cast: Here Is All You Should Know About The Characters Of The Film

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a 2019 Indian Hindi-language military action film. This film is directed by debutante director Aditya Dhar and the film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala. This film star actors like Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

This film shows the Indian Army special forces team execute covert operation. This operation is done to avenge the martyrdom of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. The film also closely follows Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of Indian Army who played the leading role in the events of the film. Here is all you should know about the Uri cast.

Read Also | Bhagyashree Talks About Her Role In 'Thalaivi' & Opens Up About Her Co-star Kangana Ranaut

All About Uri cast

Major Vihan Singh Shergill

Major Vihan Singh Shergill was played by Vicky Kaushal and was the leading man of the film. In the film, Vicky Kaushal is seen in the role of a Major who heads a tactical hit force of the armed forces. His brother in law is an officer like him and he loses his life at the attack in Uri. After this, his mother is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease which makes him leave his post and get a transfer. He then heads the project which takes revenge. Vicky Kaushal won a National Award for his role in the film.

Read Also | Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' Co-star Jaideep Ahlawat Reveals Secrets To Her Amazing Performances

Govind Bhardwaj

Govind Bhardwaj is played by Paresh Rawal. He is seen in the role of the National Security Advisor to the PM in this film. He plays a very important role in the film.

Major Karan Kashyap

Major Karan Kashyap is played by Mohit Raina. Mohit Raina is seen as Bother-in-law of Vicky Kaushal. Mohit Raina is martyred in the attack which happens during the film.

Pallavi Sharma / Jasmine Almeida

Yami Gautam was seen in the role of Pallavi Sharma and Jasmine Almeida. Pallavi Sharma was her role as a nurse to help Major's mother but in real life, she is Jasmine Almeida, an intelligence officer. Her performance was loved by fans.

Read Also | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Grooved At '83' Wrap Party; Watch Throwback Video

Seerat Kaur

Kirti Kulhari is seen in the role of Seerat Kaur in the film. She plays the role of the widowed air force pilot who helps the whole operations. She plays an important role in the extraction of the team.

Prime Minister of India

Rajit Kapoor is seen in the role of Prime Minister of India. He is seen in several films and series over the years. His performance as the PM was loved by fans.

Read Also | Sargun Mehta Acts Like Kourtney As She Recreates Khloe & Kourtney's Epic Fight From KUWTK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.