Sargun Mehta Acts Like Kourtney As She Recreates Khloe & Kourtney's Epic Fight From KUWTK

TikTok has become the go-to destination for several people these days. It provides a lot of entertainment, and in this time of quarantine and lockdown, it has been getting more and more hits. It is a place where everyone is making videos that are getting a lot of laughs. This craze also includes several celebs. Just like all of us, actors like Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana have been making hilarious lip-syncing, dancing, acting or singing videos on Tik Tok for a long time. Now TV actor Sargun Mehta has also joined her peers on Tik Tok. Sargun Mehta shared a video where she reacted to Khloe Kardashians and Kourtney Kardashian's epic fight scene that had gone viral. Take a look at it here.

Sargun Mehta recreates Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's epic fight

Please note that this video contains foul language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sargun Mehta took to her Tik Tok on May 13, 2020, and shared the video where she was seen taking the role of Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. In the video, Sargun was seen sporting a filter in which she has sharp eyebrows and she is seen sporting a pink pyjama set as she sips from the sipper she is holding. At first, she pretends to be Kourtney, listening to Khloe's rant of calling her a b***h. She then synced her lips perfectly to the dialogue "Just, I'm born bi**h", She then captained the video by writing "agar samajh aa gaya toh khisak lo #sargunmehta #foryou #duet #dute_with_me #duetwithme". She asked her fans to make a duet with her by using hashtags. Take a look at the video here to know more.

Sargun Mehta also was seen in the same outfit as she sang a rip-off version of Bella Caio which she made. She captioned the Tik Tok and wrote "mera version hai apna batao 😂##comedy #sargunmehta #bellaciao #foryou #duet #duetwithme #moneyheist #spanish #punjabi". Take a look at it here.

