'Uri' director Aditya Dhar selected for Gollapudi Srinivas Award, says 'truly humbled'

The phenomenon of Uri: The Surgical Strike continues even after a year since its release. After going to be become a surprise blockbuster, and bagging numerous National Awards, the honours continue for the Vicky Kaushal-starrer. The latest to add to the trophy cabinet of the makers is the Gollapudi Srinivas Award for director Aditya Dhar.

Dhar took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his gratitude for being selected for the honour, along with Malayalam film Kumbalangi Nights director Madhu C Narayanan. The debutant wrote that he was ‘truly humbled’, and thanked the jury for bestowing him with his ‘wonderful honour.’ He also congratulated Narayanan, while expressing his excitement to attend the ceremony.

Here’s the post

Truly Humbled to receive this prestigious award!!

Thank you so much jury for bestowing me with such a wonderful honour!!

Really looking forward to the ceremony!!

Heartiest congratulations to my fellow winner #MadhuCNarayanan!! 🙏❤️#GollapudiSrinivasMemorialFoundation pic.twitter.com/7FaoeBNxCr — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 17, 2020

The Gollapudi Srinivas Award is given to the best debut director in Indian cinema every year. The award was initiated in memory of Gollapudi Srinivas, a director and youngest son of veteran actor-filmmaker of Telugu cinema, Gollapudi Maruti Rao. Srinivas had passed away in 1992.

Konkona Sensharma and Aamir Khan have also been among the recipients of this award for their films A Death in the Gunj and Taare Zameen Par respectively.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is the story of Indian Army’s retaliatory attack at Pakistan terror camps after the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri in 2016. The movie collected close to Rs 250 crore at the box office, becoming one of the biggest hits in 2019, only behind War and Kabir Singh.

Dhar previouly won the Best Director National Award, while Vicky won the Best Actor National Award, sharing it with Ayushmann Khurrrana. Dhar also won Best Director award at Screen Awards, and best Debut director at the Filmfare Awards.

