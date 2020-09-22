Where Was 'Sicario' Filmed? Details About The Shooting Locations Of This Action Thriller

Sicario is an action thriller movie released in 2015. The movie is helmed by Denis Villeneuve and is written by Taylor Sheridan. The movie was received well by the audiences and critics from all over the world. The plot of the movie revolved around a principled FBI agent who is enlisted by a government task force to bring down the leader of a powerful and brutal Mexican drug cartel.

The story, direction, cinematography earned praises from all over the world. Sicario cast features several talented actors like Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin in key roles. A lot of people have been wondering about the Sicario filming locations and where was Sicario filmed. To all the people who are curious to know about where was Sicario filmed, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Sicario filmed?

According to a report by Location Managers Guild International, Sicario shooting locations were mostly in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico. This was done to take advantage of New Mexico’s film tax incentive. Apart from Albuquerque, the Sicario movie has been shot in various locations on both sides of the US and Mexico border.

According to IMDb, the movie has been shot in El Paso, Texas, Wild Pony Bar in Los Lunas, Corrales, 9620 Candelaria Road NE in the US. Motel scenes were shot at the Motel 1, 2001 located at Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The bank scene from the film has been shot on 9620 Candelaria Road NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. A significant portion of the film has been shot on the Mexican side of the border. In Mexico, the movie has been shot in Mexico City, Distrito Federal and Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico among others.

The Ciudad Juarez street scenes took place at Mexico City, Distrito Federal in Mexico while the general views of city and US border were shot at Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

'Sicario' filming locations

Sicario also earned several awards and accolades in various categories all over the world. It was nominated for the Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Editing at the 88th Academy Awards. The movie was also nominated in several BAFTA categories. The sequel fo the movie Sicario: Day of the Soldado, was released in 2018.

