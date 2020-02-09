'Uri: The Surgical Strike' And Other Unmissable Films From January 2019

From the grand periodic movie, Padmaavat to Akshay Kumar's socially conscious Pad Man to Ranbir Kapoor's gritty portrayal of an addiction-riddled superstar in Sanju, 2018 may have set the bar for extra-ordinary movies. However, audiences witnessed another set of amazing blockbusters in 2019. Starting 2019 on a high note, there was a thoroughfare of valiant historical battles, real-life biopics and small-town success stories. Here are all the movies that you cannot miss from January 2019.

Also Read | Kiara Advani To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Her Next Film?

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike released on January 11, 2019. The movie was directed by debutant director, Aditya Dhar. Uri had Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around Indian army special forces that execute a covert operation, avenging the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. Vicky Kaushal even won a National Award for the same.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Is All Praise For Brother Sunny Kaushal In This Post

The Accidental Prime Minister

The Accidental Prime Minister released on January 11, 2019. The movie is a Vijay Ratnakar Gutte directorial. The Accidental Prime Minister had Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, and Suzanne Bernert in lead roles.

The plot of the movie is based on true events. It explores Manmohan Singh's tenure as the Prime Minister of India and the kind of control he had over the cabinet and the country.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' & Other Films On Contribution Of Soldiers To The Nation

Thackeray

Thackeray released on January 25, 2019. The movie is an Abhijit Panse directorial. Thackeray cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao, and Radha Sagar in lead roles. The plot of the movie is based on the biographical account of Shiv Sena Supremo, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Supports 'rumoured Beau' Vicky Kaushal's Brother At The Forgotten Army Launch

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released on January 25, 2019. The movie is a Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut directorial. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had Kangana Ranaut, Rimi Sen, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles.

The plot of the movie is based on the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and her resistance to the British Rule.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.