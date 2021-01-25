'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Is Back In Cinemas This Republic Day; Check Details

Uri: The Surgical Strike release date was January 11, 2019, and it became one of the highest-grossing Indian films and also a recipient of several accolades. Thrilling news for all the Uri fans came out recently that stated how they will soon be able to watch it on the big screen. Have a look at the buzz about the movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike and see how the fans reacted to the amazing news.

Taran Adarsh recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this thrilling piece of news with the netizens that stated Uri: The Surgical Strike will be back to the cinemas on the occasion of Republic Day 2021. Taran Adarsh posted this poster of Uri: The Surgical Strike and mentioned in it that the movie will be striking in cinemas with full josh in about 29 cities all over India.

The movie will be released in several movie theatres in cities namely Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Noida, Ratlam, Bhopal, Amritsar, Lucknow, Dewas, Gurgaon and many others.

In the caption, he mentioned that URI was finally back in cinemas and added how it is a movie that won hearts and emerged as one of the most loved films by the audience in 2019. Many of the fans took to Instagram and shared their excitement in the comment section. Many of them even added that they will surely watch it one more time. Have a look at fans’ reactions to this news.



Uri: The Surgical Strike plot

Uri: The Surgical Strike plot is divided into five chapters illustrating the events of the surgical strike conducted by India. The five chapters include the events that happened in North-east India, New Delhi, Uri and Jammu & Kashmir, as well as POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) before and after the surgical strike. Uri plot involves a dramatised version of the retaliation by India to the 2016 Uri attack and follows the story of Major Vihaan Singh of the Indian Army.

Uri: The Surgical Strike cast

There are some of the skilled actors who were a part of Uri: The Surgical Strike cast and managed to win hearts with their incredible performances. Some of Uri cast members include actors namely, Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, Yami Gautam, Rajit Kapur, Manasi Parekh, Ivan Rodrigues and many others.

