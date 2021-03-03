Urmila Matondkar And Mohsin Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary, See Pictures

Actor-turned-politician, Urmila Matondkar shared an adorable picture with her husband Mohsin Shaikh, on their 5th wedding anniversary. The former Bollywood actor had tied the knot with a Kashmiri businessman Mohsin Shaikh in 2016, in a secret ceremony. The couple met in 2014 at a common friend’s wedding and dated for a couple of months before tying the knot in 2016. Check out Urmila Matondkar's Instagram post below:

Urmila shares a picture with her husband Mohsin Shaikh

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Shaikh brought in their 5th anniversary at a villa in Lonavala. The couple happily posed for a picture with their pet dog Romeo, with a beautiful backdrop of the bright moon. In the caption, Urmila wrote, "From here to Eternity.. All the stars in the world..the moon.. and YouðŸ’– To make my life more beautiful n meaningful. Happy Anniversary my love ðŸ’“ Ps. Don't miss the moon âœ¨ n my mad Romeo ðŸ¶" (sic) Urmila Matondkar was dressed in a black and white striped dress while her husband wore black ensembles.

Urmila Matondkar's followers and celebrity friends flooded the comment section and congratulated the couple on their wedding anniversary. Several others wished them on their special day and left comments like 'Happiness Always' & 'God Bless'. An Instagram user also wrote, 'Cute Couple Happy Anniversary'(sic).

Urmila Matondkar's photos with her husband

Urmila Matondkar often takes it to Instagram to share pictures with her husband Mohsin Shaikh. She shares pictures with him on Valentine's or Christmas. Moreover, she also writes the most beautiful captions for the pictures she shares with him. Apart from this, Urmila also shares some pictures with her co-stars and some stills from her older movies, on Instagram.

Urmila Matondkar made her debut in Bollywood as a child actor. She appeared in a Malayalam film Chanakyan, as a debutant and soon moved to appear in Bollywood films. Some of Urmila Matondkar’s popular Bollywood movies include Rangeela, Judaai, Khoodsurat, Jungle and Bhoot. Apart from appearing in movies, Urmila Matondkar has also appeared in several reality TV shows including Jhalak Dikh La Jaa.

