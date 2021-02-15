Who Is Firoz Azeez? Know More Details About This New 'Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam' Contestant

Firoz Azeez aka RJ Firoz is all set to be a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. RJ Firoz has already garnered a large fan following. Fans are excited to see him as a Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant and are waiting to see how he will perform in the house of Bigg Boss. Here's everything you need to know about RJ Firoz.

Who is Firoz Azeez?

A lot of Bigg Boss Malayalam fans are wondering who is Firoz Azeez? Firoz Azeez began his career as a TV producer and host. Later he became the RJ of a popular radio station. PeoplePill's website reveals that the radio jockey holds a world record for nonstop RJ-ing for 105 hours and reportedly, he is the first RJ of Malayalam origin to enter the Limca Book of Records.

The 38-year-old artist has also made some popular short films. His short films like 69 and Kallu depicted socially relevant topics of broken marriage and patriarchy with a touch of satire. He also tried his luck with feature films like March Randaam Vyaazham, Parole, Viswa Vikhyaatharaaya Payyanmaar, and Panchvarnathat.

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant, Firoz has been gaining a lot of attention from people for his writings on social issues on his social media account. He often shares reaction videos on socially relevant issues and enjoys huge social media support for the same. He has also done many vaccination drives and drug abuse workshops to guide the misled youth.

Firoz Azeez's social media life

Firoz Azeez motivates a lot of the young crowd, interacting with his fans and followers regularly on his social media account. . Firoz Azeez never hesitates to help someone and he helped a lot of people during the time of pandemic through his social media reach. He helps those in need and even posts about issues that should concern society. At times, he also writes songs and posts them on his Instagram account. He is currently working on his first novel.

Image Credits: kidilam_firoz Instagram

