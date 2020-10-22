Urmila Matondkar Misses Her Rottweiler, Says He Will Forever Stay In Her Heart

Urmila Matondkar is very active on her social media and often shares throwback photos and photos of her pet dogs. She recently shared a photo of her late pet dog Stud. Urmila Matondkar's pet Stud passed away a few months ago and thus she shared a picture writing that she misses him. Take a look at the photo.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Sends Love, Positivity And Good Vibes To Fans Through Her New Post

Urmila Matondkar misses her Rottweiler Stud

Urmila Matondkar took to her Instagram remembering her Rottweiler Stud. The dog passed away four months ago in June. She is seen wearing a black Kashmiri Kurti and sitting on a sofa while Stud is sleeping on her lap. She wrote, "Miss u every day..four months today since u left us. Forever with me my heart..my Stud." Here's Urmila Matondkar's Instagram post for her pet Stud.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Celebrates '21 Years Of Mast' With Retro Post, Fans Shower Love

Urmila's fans have showered her with loads of comments on her photo. Some fans have consoled her while some have mentioned that they had to go through the same phase when their pet passed away too. A fan wrote that Stud will always be looking at her with his puppy eyes and protect her from all the negativity. Take a look at the comments:

Image Source: Urmila Matondkar's Instagram

Also Read | Bollywood Actresses Fans Miss Watching On The Big Screen; See List

Urmila Matondkar's pet photos

Urmila Matondkar's photos often have her pet dogs in it. She has two pets now, Romeo and Laila after Stud passed away. She recently shared a photo of her Havanese puppy Romeo. The two were sitting on an outdoor sofa while Romeo kissed Urmila on her cheeks. She wrote a long note celebration International Dog Day.

In June, she shared the news of her pet Stud passing away on her Instagram. She shared a photo with him where she held his ears while kissing him. The two looked adorable in the photo. She wrote, "U were more than my words can ever say..nothing n no one can ever replace you or fill the void you’ve left. You will be cherished for your unconditional love n be known to be the sweetest kindest Rottie ever." She also shared a picture where all her three dogs posed in a line for the camera. Romeo, Stud, and Laila wore their sweaters for the winter season last year. Take a look at Urmila Matondkar's photos of her pet dogs.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Reveals He Did Not Take Showers For A Week For His Role In 'Rangeela'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.