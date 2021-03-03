Urmila Matondkar Recalls 'precious Mangalsutra' Moment, Wishes Husband On 5th Anniversary

Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter and looked back at her wedding days with Kashmir-based businessman and model, Mohsin Akhtar Mir on wedding anniversary. The Rangeela actress shared a throwback picture from her wedding and spoke of her special 'mangalsutra' moment. Clad in a beautiful wedding lehenga, the actress looked resplendent as she gets the 'mangalsutra' tied around her neck.

Urmila Matondkar's anniversary wishes for her husband

Urmila wished her husband on their 5th wedding anniversary and hope that their “journey continues to enrich” both their lives. “My precious “mangalsutra” moment. And a beautiful five-year journey that continues to enrich both our lives. Happy Anniversary dearest Mohsin,” she tweeted. Earlier in the day, the actress shared a beautiful picture of the two from last night while enjoying quality time together. “From here to Eternity.

My precious “mangalsutra” moment 🥰

And a beautiful five year journey that continues to enrich both our lives❤️❤️

Happy Anniversary dearest Mohsin 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/sJtpwqG1Rn — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) March 3, 2021

"All the stars in the world..the moon.. and You. To make my life more beautiful n meaningful. Happy Anniversary my love. Ps. Don't miss the moon, my mad Romeo,” she wrote. Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Shaikh brought in their 5th anniversary at a villa in Lonavala. Urmila’s marriage in 2016 was a low-key affair, with only friends and family in attendance. The actor's marriage ceremony took place in Mumbai. Urmila and Mohsin reportedly met during designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014. Since then the two started dating and later tied the knots on March 3, 2016. Mohsin has done several modeling assignments in the past and now deals in the Kashmiri-embroidery business. The actress is quite active on social media as she is often seen sharing pictures of the two from their getaways or their quality time at home.

Urmila Matondkar's movies include a long list of critical and commercial successes like Satya, Khoobsurat, Bhoot, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, and more. She also achieved success in Telugu and Tamil cinema by starring in Antham, Gaayam, Indian, and Anaganaga Oka Roju. She garnered critical acclaim for portraying a variety of intense characters in several psychological thrillers and horror films, including a serial killer in Kaun?, an obsessive lover in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, a possessed woman in Bhoot and, a violent avenger in Ek Hasina Thi. The Rangeela actress' movie, Kaun? was a critically acclaimed psychological suspense thriller film directed by Ram Gopal Varma and even after 2 decades, remains a popular movie among fans who follow the thriller-horror genre.

