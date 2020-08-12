Urmila Matondkar Shares Throwback Photo Of Sanjay Dutt, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last week after he complained of breathing issues. The actor was tested for Coronavirus and his report came out to be negative. Dutt later took to his social media to assure his fans that he was doing well and announced that he was taking a break from work for some medical treatment. The actor's celebrity pals Urmila Matondkar, Riteish Deshmukh, and others took to their social media to send their wishes to Sanju.

Urmila Matondkar wishes a speedy recovery for Sanjay Dutt

Urmila Matondkar took to her social media to share a throwback picture with the actor. Urmila is seen wearing a white top while Sanju is dressed in a grey tank. Wishing him a speedy recovery, Urmila wrote that it is 'upsetting' and 'horrible' news. She further wrote, "but then again he has been such a fighter all his life..here is wishing him a speedy recovery ðŸ‘ðŸ»".

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to announce that he was taking a break from work for some medical treatment. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to the comments section to extend his wishes to the actor. He wrote, "Get well soon Baba - â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ we love you -our prayers are with you for your speedy recovery". [sic]

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

As soon as the news broke that the actor is unwell, cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to his social media to send his prayers to the actor. Singh tagged him as a fighter and said that he knows Sanjay is strong and will see this tough phase through. The cricketer further extended his prayers and best wishes for the actor's recovery.

Actor Anupam Kher also took to his social media to send his wishes to Sanjay Dutt. Kher wrote that he is praying to God for Dutt's quick and full recovery. The actor further wrote a Sanskrit saying for Dutt. The two have worked together in films like Khatarnak, Gumrah, Jeene Do, and more.

Get well soon sir @duttsanjay ðŸ˜‡ðŸ™ — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 11, 2020

Among many others, actor Neha Dhupia also wished a speedy recovery for the actor. She took to her social media to extend her wishes to Sanjay Dutt. Tagging him in her tweet, she wrote, "Get well soon".

