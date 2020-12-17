Urmila Matondkar's Instagram Hacked; All Posts Of The Actor-politician Wiped Out

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle and informed her fans that her Instagram account has been hacked. Urmila also stated how she fell for the trap. A couple of hours later, she shared another tweet, along with a picture. In the subsequent tweet, Matondkar said she has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Maharashtra Cyber about the account hack, adding women must not take "cyber crimes" lightly. In her brief tweet, she also lauded DCP of Maharastra Cyber Cell, Rashmi Karandikar. Scroll down to take a look at both tweets.

My Instagram account has been hacked ðŸ¤¦‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸@instagram

First they DM you n ask to follow a few steps n verify the account n it then it gets hacked..really..!!???#notdone ðŸ‘ŽðŸ»ðŸ‘ŽðŸ» — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 16, 2020

READ | Actor-turned Politician Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena; Watch Video

“Cyber crimes” is not something that women should take lightly..as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/0cSKaoeONX — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 16, 2020

READ | Dilip Kumar's 98th Birthday: Urmila Matondkar, Ali Fazal Pen Heartfelt Posts For The Actor

Urmila Matondkar's Instagram hacked

In response to the actor-turned-politician's complaint, photos and videos from her Instagram account were wiped out, with the display name changed to "Instagram Support". A message in the bio of her profile read, "This is an automated message sent to you. If you have infringed copyright, you will receive an automated message". Meanwhile, the number of her followers and following remained unchanged on her Instagram page.

READ | Fan Shares Clip From 'ChalBaaz' With Aftab Shivdasani As A Child Artiste; Actor Responds

A peek into Urmila Matondkar's Twitter

Interestingly, the 46-year-old actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. On December 15, which also marked the 70th death anniversary of India's "Iron Man" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Urmila had shared a picture of him while paying a tribute. "May his undaunted spirit n strong will guide us in keeping this country bound together", an excerpt read from her tweet. Meanwhile, the photo of the late politician also read a quote of him in Hindi, which means, "My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country".

As we all pay our own humble tribute to the great #IronMan of our country, let’s remember all that he stood for n taught us. May his undaunted spirit n strong will guide us in keeping this country bound together with its democratic values ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel ðŸ™ðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/0F0KQsSDu6 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 15, 2020

READ | Urmila Matondkar Sends Love, Positivity And Good Vibes To Fans Through Her New Post

Apart from this, most of the recent tweets of the Judaai actor are about the on-going farmers' protest. In fact, she has pinned one of her tweet, which was shared on December 11. The photo-tweet read a Hindi caption, which means "if the farmers are happy then the nation is happy too". The photo of her tweet is a sketch, featuring a farmer along with a plough.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.