After posting a review about the Oscar-winning film Parasite on Twitter, the Sanam Re actor Urvashi Rautela got trolled online, because several users called her out for plagiarising the New York-based author, JP Brammer's tweet. After knowing about the same, Brammer also slammed Rautela on Twitter in a couple of tweets. However, Rautela recently blamed it all on her social media team.

Urvashi Rautela blames her social media team for the Parasite tweet plagiarism row

Urvashi Rautela recently made headlines after she received backlash by several social media users for plagiarising an author's review about the Korean film Parasite. When the author, JP Brammer came to know about the controversy, he decided to join the bandwagon and slam Rautela too on Twitter in a couple of tweets. However, the Great Grand Masti actor's publicist has finally addressed the plagiarism row controversy.

I just woke up to a bunch of new Instagram followers because a D-list actress in India stole one of my tweets and it’s getting written up for some reason. good morning I love niche international drama — JP (@jpbrammer) April 1, 2020

I never really get upset when my tweets get stolen because honestly I want them off my hands — JP (@jpbrammer) April 1, 2020

After being called out by a lot of users online, Rautela's publicist spoke in her defence by stating that her social media team was responsible for it. Rautela's publicist, in an interview with an online portal, stated that the Parasite tweet was not done by her, but it was done by her social media team. She further added that Rautela was completely unaware of it and after recognizing the problem, necessary steps have been taken by them. She concluded her statement by apologizing to everyone for the inconvenience.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will next be seen alongside Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in the comedy-drama titled Virgin Bhanupriya. Rautela will play the lead role in this Ajay Lohan directorial.

