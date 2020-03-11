Urvashi Rautela And Akshay Oberoi Wrap Up For The Hindi Remake Of 'Thiruttu Payalaye 2'

Urvashi Rautela is a popular face in the Indian film industry. The actor made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel, and more. Urvashi was last seen on the big screen in Anees Bazmi’s Pagalpanti (2019). Urvashi will be next seen in her upcoming film, the Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit, Thiruttu Payale 2. The film also stars Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Eisa Laga actor, Akshay Oberoi. The actors recently wrapped up shooting for the film. Read ahead to know all about their film-

Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi wrap up shooting for the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2

Directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by Ramesh Reddy, Thirrutu Payale 2 (2017), is being remade in the Hindi language. Actor Akshay Oberoi along with Vineet Kumar Singh and Urvashi Rautela has been roped in for the remake. Susi Ganeshan, who is also the director of the original film, will direct the Hindi version too. The film is majorly shot in parts of Lucknow and Varanasi. According to reports of a leading entertainment portal, the Piku actor, Akshay Oberoi, will be portraying a negative role in the movie, and Urvashi Rautela will be portraying the role of a girl-next-door who belongs to Varanasi. Vineet Kumar is also a part of the film, who will be playing the role of Urvashi Rautela’s love interest.

In the start of 2020, Urvashi Rautela wrapped up the shoot of the film. To express gratitude, the actor posted an adorable video on her official Instagram handle. The caption read:

"Bring the toughest role to me I’ll do it!! It’s a film wrap !! I feel blessed post Pagalpanti to have been on this special journey, of Hindi remake of Tamil superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2' alongside my two heroes Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi directed by Susi Ganeshan. This will be second time that i will be seeing in a de-glam avatar and playing a simple girl next door who’s a social media addict from Varanasi. People will definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this film.Whichever role is the toughest, bring it to me, I'll do it. I want to add a reality touch to all my characters...don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it. #love #UrvashiRautela"

The plot of Thiruttu Payale 2 revolved around an honest police officer who is given secretive tasks to complete. The officer ends up finding out about a character who blackmails women for money and threatens to tar their reputation. The protagonist tries to unveil the antagonist’s mask and save his wife, but the antagonist seems to be a step ahead of him. The plot of the remake is also expected to be based on similar lines. Even though, the title of the movie and the release date have not been disclosed yet, fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

