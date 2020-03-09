Urvashi Rautela & Other Female Actors Who Have Played Ghosts In Horror-comedy Movie; See

Horror-comedy is a new genre that Bollywood is trying its hands on. Earlier, the number of horror comedies made was a handful, and nobody really paid much attention to it. Gradually, as horror-comedies brought a lot of excitement in the audience, they have become a new trend and has its own category now. One of the main reasons people like this genre is because it is something different from the cliche masala movies.

Also, the audience was loving the portrayal of ghosts in a different and fun way, rather than the same old stereotypical way. In the past decade, demand for such types of films has increased drastically. Along with breaking the pattern of how ghosts are portrayed, the stereotype regarding female ghosts has also gone down. Here are female actors who played the role of a ghost with perfection. Read ahead to know more:

Female actors that played the character of a 'ghost' in a horror-comedy movie

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela played the character of a ghost in Indra Kumar’s horror-comedy, Great Grand Masti (2016). The film was the third instalment to the Masti series. Apart from Urvashi, the movie cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani as lead characters.

The plot of the film revolves around Amar, Meet and Prem, who go into a small town where they encounter a 'femme fatale' in the form of Ragini. Ragini is everything they had dreamed of, but she slowly turns into their worst nightmare.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor played the role of a ghost in Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy, Stree (2018). Apart from Shraddha, the movie cast included Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a small town of Chanderi, where the menfolk live in fear of an evil spirit named Stree, who abducts men in the night.

The film is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s. Stree was a huge blockbuster and even made it to the Rs 100 crores club.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra played the character of a ghost in Rohit Shetty’s horror-comedy Golmaal Again (2018). The film is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal series. Apart from Parineeti, the main cast of the movie includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Tushar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Tabu.

The plot of the film revolves around a gang that encounters some spiritual bodies when they try to find out the truth about the Jamnadas Orphanage, where they were brought up.

