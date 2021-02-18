Urvashi Rautela And Guru Randhawa 'to Perform At Honey Singh’s Sister's Wedding Reception'

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's sister Sneha Singh recently got married in an intimate ceremony in January 2021. The wedding reception of Sneha Singh is going to be held soon. It has been reported that Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela and singer Guru Randhawa will be seen performing at the wedding reception.

According to the sources, Urvashi and Guru Randhawa are going to set the floor on fire with their performance at the reception. They will be dancing to the song Naach Meri Raani which is sung by Guru Randhawa. The duo will also be seen in the upcoming single Mar Jayenge, which is a romantic track directed by Remo D'Souza. The song is produced by Bhushan Kumar and the music and lyrics by B Praak and Jaani, respectively.

More about Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with the film Singh Saab the Great in 2013. She appeared in many films such as Sanam Re, Kaabil, Bhaag Johnny, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti among others. She has also performed in some popular music videos such as Love Dose, Bijli Ki Taar, Teri Load Ve and more.

She was last seen playing the lead role in the 2020 film Virgin Bhanupriya. The story of the film revolves around a conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity but fails to do so. Urvashi is currently shooting for her upcoming web series Inspector Avinash along with Randeep Hooda. She also has other upcoming projects such as Black Rose, Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2 and more.

Guru Randhawa's songs

Guru Randhawa is associated with Punjabi, Bhangra, Indi-pop and Bollywood music. His debut single was Same Girl in collaboration with Arjun. Guru is known for songs such as Lahore, Patola, High Rated Gabru, Daaru Wargi, Raat Kamal Hai, Suit Suit, Ban Ja Rani, Made in India, Ishare Tere, Tere Te, Baby Girl, Naach Meri Rani and many more. His latest song was Mehendi Wale Haath. The video of the song has been directed by Arvind Khaira. The song features Guru Randhawa and Sanjana Sanghi.

(Source: From PR)

