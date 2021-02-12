Vaani Kapoor Gives Sneak-peek Of Her 'other Performance', Ayushmann & Urvashi React

On Feb 11, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared stills of her recent dance performance at a social event. Dolled up in a sequin and fur combination attire, the actor wrote, "Another day .. Another performance" as her caption. In these stills, Vaani Kapoor looks mesmerising as she grabs the spotlight and thrills the audience with her seemingly laudable performance.

In this Instagram post, Vaani Kapoor shared stills of her varied dance poses. She stunned in a purple short dress and sported the outfit with a pair of black boots. Accessorising her look with purple hand jewellery, Vaani Kapoor was styled in an open hairdo. For glam, she opted for nude lip colour and natural makeup look. Check out Vaani Kapoor's photos.

Vaani Kapoor's 'Another performance'

For Vaani Kapoor's dance performance, the actor's makeup was done by Mehera Kolah. Her hair was styled by Zoey Quinny. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor's outfit was styled by Mohit Rai and assisted by Harshita Samdariya. Here, the star is wearing Falguni Shane Peacock's outfit and Misho's jewellery.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and celebrities commented on Vaani Kapoor's Instagram post. Personalities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Raashii Khanna, Pragya Kapoor reacted to the actor's post. Ayushmann simply dropped fire emojis on her photos. While Raashii Khanna called Vaani "So hot!", Pragya Kapoor wrote, "Stunner!! Killing it as always". Urvashi Rautella also commented on Vaani's post, the former wrote, "Wow". Check out some fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Vaani Kapoor's Instagram comment section

Vaani Kapoor's movies

Vaani Kapoor has bagged several movies in her kitty. The actor has joined the cast of Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy and Iravati Harshe. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is a period action drama. Vaani Kapoor will also be seen with Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in other prominent roles. Vaani's last film in her kitty is Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. This is a romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor and features Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani in lead roles.

