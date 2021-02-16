Urvashi Rautela Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath During The Shoot Of 'Inspector Avinash'

Actor Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hood are currently in Uttar Pradesh for the shooting of their upcoming web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. The plot of the series chronicles the success stories of Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force. Now, on February 13, UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the team of the web show at his residence, as reported by PTI.

Taking to Instagram, the female lead of the show, Urvashi Rautela expressed her happiness and said that she was truly honoured to meet the CM. Apart from thanking Yogi Adityanath for taking time out of his hectic schedule, the actor also went on to share intriguing details about her ‘lakhnawi’ character. According to her, she will portray a never-seen-before character and hopes that her fans will love it. Take a look at the post below:

Truly honoured to meet honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh @myogi_adityanath. Thank you Sir for taking the time from your packed hectic schedule to meet me this afternoon for my favourite high tea☕️ while shooting for my next project #InspectorAvinash 🎥 This is the first time that I will be playing a Lucknow/Lakhnawi character on screen. It is a completely different challenge for me. So love taking up new challenges that help me push my creative horizons. I hope I can surprise my audiences.

As per PTI, a spokesperson informed that the team of Inspector Avinash praised the government’s policy to support ‘film production’ in the state. The team discussed their scheduled shooting which is about to take place in the Gautam Budh Nagar locality. Reportedly, CM Yogi Adityanath assured the entire team of ‘full support for a hassle-free’ shoot in the state. Apart from Randeep Hood and Urvashi Rautela, director Neerraj Pathak and Rahul Mittra were amongst the cast who met the politician.

About Inspector Avinash

The premise of the upcoming series Inspector Avinash is based on the real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra who have solved several high profile cases in the state. The web show will also mark Randeep Hood’s debut in the OTT space. Urvashi will reportedly essay the role of Mishra’s wife Poonam.

