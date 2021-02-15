Urvashi Rautela Opens Up About Proving Herself As Versatile Actor

Actor Urvashi Rautela will star in several upcoming projects like the Hindi remake of Tiruttu Payale-2, the bi-lingual film Black Rose and Jio Studios web series Inspector Avinash. In all these projects, she is slowly shedding her glamourous persona to project her versatility and depth as an actor.

Urvashi Rautela on becoming 'versatile' actor

The Miss Universe model turned actress is currently shooting for the web series Inspector Avinash in Lucknow. According to Hindustan Times, the actor has quipped about these upcoming projects, where the audience will witness 'a different Urvashi'. She said her character in the Jio Studios series will be portrayed as 'simple' and realistic. She said that she aspires to become a versatile actor who can become look 'sexy, glamorous or simply 'desi', someone who can transform into a 'chameleon' and change colours instantly, referring to the process of method acting.

In Inspector Avinash, which will see Randeep Hooda taking on the titular role, Urvashi Rautela plays Poonam Mishra, his wife. The series will be directed by Neeraj Pathak. Urvashi said that it is her first role that is based on a real-life individual and is comparatively different from her past roles. She stated that she met the real Poonam Mishra and observed her body language, dialect and the way she carries herself as in a way, she is the strength behind the super cop. She says the entire effort of her performance is to make the character believable to the audiences.

Urvashi Rautela movies and series

She is also thankful for getting opportunities to play varied roles in different visual mediums. Her latest song 'Teri Load Ve', had a princess-like avatar while earlier, Vishal Mehra's song ‘Wohh Chaand…’ was a teenage love song. She has earlier collaborated with Arabic superstar Mohd Ramadan and with Guru Randhawa on the song ‘Mar Jayenge’, the latter is expected to release by next month. Rautela has also vouched for the 'private' music space, which is getting ample coverage thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As she gets busy with her upcoming films, Urvashi has shot Tiruttu Payale-2 in Lucknow and Varanasi, with co-stars Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. On multiple films being shot in UP, she said that it was because most of the projects are set in the state alongside shooting in real locations, which gives the series more authenticity. For her current project, UP cities like Lucknow and Varanasi were chosen as it was the proper fit for the story. The Sanam Re actor has also shot for the upcoming film Black Rose during the pandemic. The shooting for the film commenced in Hyderabad, with several precautions in check. The film was directed by South-director Sampat Nandi and is based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Merchant of Venice’. Rautela's character will be that of Shylock in the film.

