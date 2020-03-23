Urvashi Rautela & Other 'Masti' Actors Slaying In Red Outfits; See Here

Masti series has been a hilarious comedy movie franchise with movies like Masti, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti entertaining the audiences with his hilarious plotlines. Recently, many of the female stars from the Masti franchise shared posts in red outfits and fans have finally noticed this coincidence.

Let's have a look at the pictures in which the ex Masti star cast including Urvashi Rautela, Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Shraddha Das are seen saw mesmerizing their fans in these red outfits.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in this gorgeous red avatar. Rautela is seen wearing a red Co-ord set with mesh and baggy sleeves. She looks stunning with ruffled designs on the back of the long red skirt shirt and heart shape on the back of the blouse top.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela beautifully pairs neck-pieces with stunning outfits

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna looks mesmerizing in this red blazer dress. She is seen wearing a blazer top with on sided shoulders. Her mascara lashed eyes and red lips stole many hearts.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela ups her glam game in these shimmery, sequined outfits; See pics

Sonalee Kulkarni

Sonalee Kulkarni goes all traditional in this red saree look. She is seen wearing a golden embellished red saree with a yellow blouse. The blouse has elbow-high sleeves. She completed her look with heavy gold jewellery and a beautiful smile.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's chic hairstyles to take inspiration for your next outing; see pics

Shraddha Das

Shraddha Das looks incredibly pleasing in this red attire. She is seen wearing a sleeveless mesh top and red pants. The waist-high pants are paired with red stilettoes. Das completed her look with minimal makeup and bold lips.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna is a huge fan of quirky pants, these pics are proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.