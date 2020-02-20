Karishma Tanna Is A Huge Fan Of Quirky Pants, These Pics Are Proof

A theatre artist, actor, dancer, and a Bigg Boss 08 runner-up, Karishma Tanna has donned many hats in her decade long career. A popular television celebrity, Karishma Tanna made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show that ran for more than a decade made Karishma a popular name in the entertainment industry. Later on, she went on to feature in superhit television shows like Kahi To Milenge, Desh Mein Nikala Hoga Chand, Naagin, among others.

The actor is known among her fans for her uber-cool style. Karishma has had an amazing style evolution over the years. She is one of the most popular celebs who is often lauded for her amazing sartorial sense. Karishma has time and again experimented a lot with her looks, the proof of which is her social media handle. The actor keeps sharing pics on her official Instagram handle and fans can't help but wonder how seamlessly she manages to slay all the looks. Also, Karishma Tanna is a huge fan of quirky pants, and here is some proof-

Karishma Tanna is a huge fan of quirky pants and here is some proof

On the work front

Karishma Tanna is all set to be a part of Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be going on air from February 22, 2020, on Colors TV. The famous Bollywood director, Rohit Shetty, will be hosting the show for yet another season.

