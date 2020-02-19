Urvashi Rautela's Chic Hairstyles To Take Inspiration For Your Next Outing; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela entered the acting industry in 2013 with Singh Saab: The Great. The actor is well-known for her exceptional fitness, dancing skills, and fashion choices. Before making her debut, she has also gained recognition for winning several beauty pageants. Here are a few of her hairstyles to take inspiration from.

The evergreen loose wavy curls

Urvashi Rautela is often spotted pulling off an open hair look for different events and photoshoots. The actor recently donned a beautiful red gown for an award ceremony. She kept her look glammed up with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips. Urvashi Rautela completed her look with loose wavy curls hairstyle.

High rise braided bun

Urvashi Rautela donned a black tube gown for a photoshoot. The actor accessorised her look with silver dainty earrings and an array of rings. For her glam, she kept it dolled up with smokey eyes and glossy lips. She completed her look with sleek-back high rise braided bun.

Sleek-back high ponytail

Urvashi Rautela always pulled off long-hair looks flawlessly. In this picture, she wore white shorts paired with animal print crop top. The actor kept her look glammed up with high-rise ponytail and red lip colour.

The retro look

Urvashi Rautela donned a retro look for a photoshoot. She wore a lip printed dress paired with a waist belt. The actor wore smokey eyes and pink lip shade. She completed her look with a retro hairstyle where she had a middle puff with loose wavy curls at the end.

The forehead fringes

Urvashi Rautela pulled off the forehead fringes hairstyle for several events. The actor carried the look with a turtle neck full-sleeve dress. She kept her make up simple and a nude makeup palette.

Image Courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

