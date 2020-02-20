Urvashi Rautela Beautifully Pairs Neck-pieces With Stunning Outfits

Urvashi Rautela is a famous Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great alongside Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense and stunning looks.

Also read | Urvashi Rautela's Chic Hairstyles To Take Inspiration For Your Next Outing; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela in neckpieces paired with stunning outfits

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Also read | Urvashi Rautela's Ruffled Attires To Take Style Inspiration From; Check Pictures

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Always Manages To Dazzle In Her Shiny, Silver Outfits; See Pics

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.