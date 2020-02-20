The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Urvashi Rautela Beautifully Pairs Neck-pieces With Stunning Outfits

Bollywood News

Fans never fail to appreciate Urvashi Rautela's choice of make-up and accessories. Compiled here are some of her best neck-piece collections.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a famous Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great alongside Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense and stunning looks.

Also read | Urvashi Rautela's Chic Hairstyles To Take Inspiration For Your Next Outing; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela in neckpieces paired with stunning outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Also read | Urvashi Rautela's Ruffled Attires To Take Style Inspiration From; Check Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Always Manages To Dazzle In Her Shiny, Silver Outfits; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
PARROT MIMICS HUMAN LAUGHTER
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
SC ORDERS RELIEF FOR ANSAL BROTHERS