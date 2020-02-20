The Debate
Urvashi Rautela Ups Her Glam Game In These Shimmery, Sequined Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood News

According to her Instagram posts, it has been observed that Urvashi Rautela is obsessed with shimmery and sequined outfits. Check out her stunning looks here!

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a famous film actor and model in the Bollywood industry. She has appeared in popular Bollywood movies like Pagalpanti, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and many more. She was crowned as the Miss Diva 2015 and also represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

The actor is an active social media user and loves to update her Instagram page with her amazing pictures. She never fails to turn heads with her stunning outfits and fashion sense. According to her Instagram posts, it has been observed that Urvashi Rautela is obsessed with shimmery and sequined outfits. Take a look here at her stunning shimmery and sequined dresses here:

These sequined & shimmery outfits of Urvashi Rautela looks amazing on her

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

