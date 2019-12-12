Urvashi Rautela Goes On A Date With Rishabh Pant; Is The Hardik Pandya Chapter Over?

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor’s story revolved around a superstitious belief that if Sonam Kapoor’s character eats with the Indian Cricket team, they would win the match. The reel-life story is speculated to have seemingly come true in case of Indian Cricket team player Rishabh Pant. The cricketer was seen with the Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela on a dinner date just a day before the T20 decider game. Their dinner date has become the talk of the town as it is rumoured that she Urvashi Rautela might just be his 'Zoya' aka his lucky charm.

ALSO READ| Ind Vs WI Third T20I: A Statistical Round-up After India’s Series-clinching Win In Mumbai

ALSO READ| Rishabh Pant At The Receiving End After Failing To Trouble The Scorers In The Final T20I

This isn't the first time when Urvashi has been linked to a cricketer. Previously, she was rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. After her successful performance in the movie Pagalpanti, it was also reported that she received a dog as a gift from Pandya. Later on, it was also speculated that Hardik is dating Natasha Stankovic and the duo were in a serious relationship. And now, Urvashi was seen spending quality time with Rishabh Pant.

ALSO READ| Urvashi Rautela To Be Seen In A Brand-new Avatar In The Hindi Remake Of Thiruttu Payale 2

ALSO READ| Urvashi Rautela Leaves Internet Stunned With Her Insane Flexibility In This Video, Watch

Rishabh Pant is the wicketkeeper and batsman in the current Indian Cricket team. Their sweet meeting happened a day before the match took place at Estella, Juhu around 11 pm, as per reports. Their meeting has garnered much attention from fans as it happened a day before the T20 International decider match between West Indies and India. The match took place at the Wankhede Stadium, and the Indian team won with flying colours.

ALSO READ| Ind Vs WI 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson Benched Again, Netizens Livid Over Rishabh Pant Backing

ALSO READ| Ind Vs WI 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson Benched Again, Netizens Livid Over Rishabh Pant Backing

ALSO READ| 'Rishabh Pant Needs Time To Mature', Says Former English Skipper Kevin Pietersen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.