Urvashi Rautela Or Paoli Dam- Which 'Hate Story' Star Is Your Favourite Red Saree Queen?

Urvashi Rautela and Paoli Dam are both very well-known names in the Hindi cinema world. Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel, and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances.

Paoli Dam is a very popular actor in the Bengali film industry. She started her career with the Bengali television serial Jibon Niye Khela (2003). She then worked in Bengali television serials such as Tithir Atithi and Sonar Harin, the former ran for six years on ETV Bangla. Dam's first Bengali film was Agnipariksha, directed by Rabi Kinagi. In 2012, Paoli Dam made her Bollywood debut in Hate Story and also appeared in Vikram Bhatt's Ankur Arora Murder Case, directed by Sohail Tatari. Here’s the two slaying in these red sarees. Read ahead to know more-

Which Hate Story star is your favourite red saree Queen?

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a silk red saree, with a full-sleeves blouse. The blouse has silver beads embroidered all over them. She has left her long wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and worn long silver earrings. She has completed her look with nude and glossy makeup with brown glossy lipstick.

On the other hand, Paoli Dam has worn a red colour saree with golden embroidery all over it. The blouse is plain and sleeveless. She has tied her hair in a neat bun, giving her hair a centre partition. She has worn long gold earrings and applied nude makeup with a bold eye look.

