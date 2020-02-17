Urvashi Rautela's Ruffled Attires To Take Style Inspiration From; Check Pictures

Urvashi Rautela is a popular film actor and model. The actor was crowned Miss Diva 2015 and she also represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. Urvashi Rautela has appeared in Bollywood movies like Pagalpanti, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and many more. Urvashi is known to be active on her social media account and often seen dishing out fashion goals to her followers. The actor has pulled off the ruffled pattern like a boss. Let's take a look at Urvashi's ruffled style here:

Also Read: Glitter Wine Is Trending On Social Media; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Slays In Metallic And Shimmery Outfits; You'd Want To Add Them To Your Wardrobe

Here is how Urvashi Rautela rocked ruffled attires

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti which released last year. In the film, Urvashi was sharing the screen space with John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Ileana D'Cruz.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Shares Throwback Video From Sets Of Love Aaj Kal | Watch Here

Also Read: Jasleen Royal's Upcoming Single 'Nit Nit' Dedicated To Her Furry Best Friend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.