Urvashi Rautela Believes 'virginity Is Circumstantial In Today's Time'

Urvashi Rautela’s film, Virgin Bhanupriya was released on the digital platform Zee5 on July 16, 2020. The film also stars Archana Puran Singh and Gautam Gulati among the others. In a recent interview with a news daily, Urvashi Rautela spoke at length about the film and her character. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ | 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Starring Urvashi Rautela Is A One-time Watch Comedy Film; Read Review

Urvashi Rautela talks about Virgin Bhanupriya

Actor Urvashi Rautela plays the role of a woman who explores intimacy. When asked about how her film portrays today’s society where talking about sex takes the backstage, Urvashi Rautela added that through the film they have explored a 'relevant topic' in the film.

She spoke about how it is essential to understand that virginity is “circumstantial”. Urvashi Rautela further spoke about how every person has different perceptions of what love means.

ALSO READ | 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Starring Urvashi Rautela Receives Mixed Reviews From Fans On Twitter

She further added that through the film, they are trying to send the message that staying a virgin should not be considered a taboo. Urvashi Rautela added that it is a personal choice and one should not be pressurised. She also spoke about how adults feel it to be a curse and feel more stigmatised than others.

Urvashi Rautela further added that female desire has taken a centre stage in Virgin Bhanupriya. She mentioned that her film is about a conservative girl who wants to lose her virginity on her terms. She also added that the film is a straightforward comedy and added that Virgin Bhanupriya will be her second women-centric movie. She also said she hopes that more women-centric films are made.

Talking further about her character in Virgin Bhanupriya, she revealed that she could relate to her character through her nature. She added that her character, Bhanupriya is conservative but a responsible child at the same time.

Urvashi Rautela also added how her character shares a tight bond with both her father and mother. She revealed that she could relate to Bhanupriya’s down to earth attitude.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Trailer Promises A 'not So Easy Going Story', Watch

Urvashi Rautela added that she could not relate to her character Bhanupriya’s approach to finding love as she falls for societal pressure at some point. She added that for her love is all about a soulmate. Urvashi Rautela reveals that in real life, she believes love is circumstantial and cannot be forced on her.

Take a look at the trailer of Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya

ALSO READ | Gautam Gulati & Urvashi Rautela Give Each Other Angry Stares In Their Second 'wedding' Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.