Gautam Gulati & Urvashi Rautela Give Each Other Angry Stares In Their Second 'wedding' Pic

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati shared a picture of himself dressed in a groom’s attire as he sat beside his bride. In the picture, Gautam Gulati is seen sitting alongside actor Urvashi Rautela who is dressed in bridal attire. The pair is seen wearing a Hindu traditional wedding attire in the picture. However, fans are quick to notice that rather than beaming with joy, the pair are looking at each other angrily.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela & Gautam Gulati's Wedding Photo Leaves Fans In Shock, Details Here

Gautam Gulati and Urvashi Rautela's wedding picture

Wearing a beautiful red coloured bridal attire and some heavy traditional jewellery, Urvashi Rautela can be seen shooting daggers at Gautam. Gautam Gulati, on the other hand, seems a bit shaken. However, he is also seen looking at Urvashi Rautela angrily. While posting the picture, Gautam Gulati asked his fans to caption the hilarious picture. He wrote, “Caption this @urvashirautela.” [sic]. Fans of the actors have flocked to his social media and shared hilarious captions for the picture. Many described the picture and added how hilarious they look.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Is Being Paid A Whopping â‚¹7 Crore For Her Upcoming 'Virgin Bhanupriya'?

(Image Credits: Gautam Gulati Instagram)

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela's 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Trailer Promises A 'not So Easy Going Story', Watch

(Image Credits: Gautam Gulati Instagram)

Just a few days prior to posting the picture, Gautam Gulati posted another picture from a similar wedding ceremony. In the caption, he mentioned that he will be starring opposite Urvashi Rautela in an upcoming film for an OTT platform. The film, titled Virgin Bhanupriya, is set to hit the OTT platform next week. While posting the picture, Gautam wrote, “Shaadi mubarak nahi bologey ?” [sic] However, he also mentioned that the picture is from his latest movie with the Paagalpanti actor.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Unveils Her First Look In 'Virgin Bhanupriya'; See Pic

Virgin Bhanupriya revolves around the life of a conservative girl named Bhanupriya. She is persistent on losing her virginity but it does not happen. Her family even consults a sage, who mentions that she will not lose her virginity and that it is an impossible task. The story of how Bhanupriya tries to overcome the bad luck is what the movie Virgin Bhanupriya explores.

Urvashi Rautela plays the lead role in the film, Virgin Bhanupriya while Gautam Gulati plays the role of her love interest. The movie has a cast that includes actor Archana Puran Singh, Brijendra Kala, Niki Walia, Delnaaz Irani along with Rumana Molla, amongst others. The film will release on Zee5 on July 16, 2020.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela's 'Virgin Bhanupriya' To Release On July 16, Actor Shares A Still

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.