'Virgin Bhanupriya' Starring Urvashi Rautela Is A One-time Watch Comedy Film; Read Review

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya released on July 16 and the film is everything ‘Urvashi’. From her bedazzled wedding looks to casuals, the diva looks gorgeous in all. For a hardcore fan of the model-turned-actor, the film is a blessing but a non-Urvashi fan might be busy searching for a storyline. Even though the trailer made it pretty evident of what the film is about, the film is only stuck on the central concept of 'sex-comedy'.

Virgin Bhanupriya review-A one-time watch for Rautela fans!

Virgin Bhanupriya is an Ajay Lohan directorial and a Hindi-language, sex comedy. The film is about Bhanupriya who by every means want to lose the tag of being a ‘virgin’. For this, she is ready to settle down and marry, or acquire it by force. At one moment she even throws herself onto a man (Gautam) saying, ‘Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi’ (Now or never). Gautam Gulati who is essaying the role of Shartiya (Abhimanyu), is the victim of Bhanupriya's forceful skinship in the reel story. The scene might be eerie for many. The film has many instances where the forceful comedy is quite evident. The best thing about the film are the songs, which are quite catchy for anyone who loves a good Bollywood number. Dil Apni Haddon Se, Kangna Vilayati and Beat Pe Thumka are worth listening to.

Virgin Bhanupriya is produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dahriwal. The film is set in urban locations. In the songs as well you can see glimpses of the same. The film had an OTT release due to the pandemic, however, it is worth only for a one-time-watch. The jokes and the storyline is lethargic after thirty minutes into the film. However, you might find the climax pretty interesting as it is rather unpredictable.

Virgin Bhanupriya cast

The film has an ensemble cast, including Archana Puran Singh essaying the role of Bhanupriya’s mother, Madhu. She is the only one whose presence is solid. On the other hand, the dad essayed by Rajiv Gupta fails to catch up on the energy of Madhu, he lets Madhu shine at any given instance. The film has strong language used by Rumana Molla who is essaying the bold, straightforward best friend of Bhanupriya, that is Rukul Singh. In one of her recent interviews, Rumana herself described her character as Rukul as a 'strong, independent man-eater.'

The film takes a funny turn when an astrologer predicts Bhanupriya’s ‘dry’ future. She will be devoid of any sexual pleasure as per the astrologer in the reel story. This is when Bhanupriya decides that she will do anything to get rid of the tag of a ‘virgin’. The movie is a mindless, one-time watch. For anyone who wishes some depth in the storyline will have to choose another film than Virgin Bhanupriya.

Urvashi Rautela in and as Virgin Bhanupriya

