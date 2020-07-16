'Virgin Bhanupriya' Starring Urvashi Rautela Receives Mixed Reviews From Fans On Twitter

Urvashi Rautela is ready to entertain her fans in her new Zee5 movie Virgin Bhanupriya. In the film, Rautela is playing the role of a young woman who wants to gain new experiences. This coming-of-age film was released on the OTT platform today and fans have expressed their opinion about the film on social media.

Virgin Bhanupriya: Did the Urvashi Rautela starrer impress its audience?

Urvashi Rautela has been slowly and steadily creating a mark for herself in Bollywood. The actor marked her OTT platform debut with her film Virgin Bhanupriya.

In this Zee5 film, Urvashi Rautela is playing the role of a young woman named Bhanupriya looking to explore her sexuality. She finds her best friend Rukul (Rumana Molla) as the perfect wing-woman.

Also read | 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Starring Urvashi Rautela Is A One-time Watch Comedy Film; Read Review

The film successfully focuses on several other aspects of a coming-of-age film. This Ajay Lohan directed project creates laughable moments with its relatable and some over-the-top dialogues. Urvashi Rautela and Rumana Molla’s chemistry as two female friends work wonders for the film’s storyline.

Performances by Sumit Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Gupta also provide ample support to the film's lead character, Bhanupriya. Gautam Gulati also gives a convincing performance. Since the film has been released today, July 16, 2020, on Zee5 audiences have already started expressing their views on the film.

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Starrer 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Releases Title Track; Watch Here

While talking about Virgin Bhanupriya, one fan applauded Urvashi Rautela for her portrayal of Bhanupriya. Once again Rumana Molla did not go unnoticed. The fan also appreciated her performance. Another Twitter user seemed disappointed by the film. The user simply called the film “cringy”. Another fan seemed disappointed with the film Virgin Bhanupriya. Take a look at what the audience have said about Urvashi Rautela’s brand new Zee5 film 'Virgin Bhanupriya' here.

Watched #VirginBhanupriya a girl doing everything for searching his true love & lose her V* @UrvashiRautela Ma'am great performance as a V* girl It can be seen clearly on your face BRILLIANT#RumanaMolla is killing it@TheGautamGulati is good@ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/Wy0vn0bJvq — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) July 16, 2020

Cheesy and cringy — Bahadur 2.0 (@my2bit) July 16, 2020

#virginbhanupriya Actually Aisa Movie Kyu Banate Ho Bakwaas Movie I THOUGHT @UrvashiRautela Will Choose Script Wisely Disappointed @UrvashiRautela #VirginBhanupriyaOnZEE5 Ratings 1/5😟 — Young 🐅 (@NTRJr5478) July 15, 2020

Nice comedy movie — Yakhub Sawan (@SawanYakhub) July 16, 2020

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Is Being Paid A Whopping ₹7 Crore For Her Upcoming 'Virgin Bhanupriya'?

Also read | Urvashi Rautela's 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Trailer Promises A 'not So Easy Going Story', Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.