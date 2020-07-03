Urvashi Rautela's 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Trailer Promises A 'not So Easy Going Story', Watch

Virgin Bhanupriya is one of the most awaited films of Urvashi Rautela. The trailer of the movie was dropped on YouTube earlier in the afternoon today on July 3. Here's what it says about the film.

Virgin Bhanupriya trailer out

Virgin Bhanupriya trailer starts with a news channel anchor conducting a poll asking the public when did they lose their virginity. The camera then shifts to Urvashi Rautela aka Bhanupriya, "urban city ki semi-urban girl". She rants to her best friend how she still has not been physically intimate with a man. While she plans to overcome this, the family priest reveals that there is some fault in her stars. Bhanupriya has to get married.

Then comes Gautam Gulati riding a motorcycle and swiftly swooning Urvashi Rautela off her feet. But soon she gets into trouble with him also and ultimately settles for marriage. However, here also it seems her groom has run away and Urvashi sits down teary-eyed. All in all, Virgin Bhanuprya seems to promise fun and easy-going laughter.

Watch Virgin Bhanupriya trailer here:

Urvashi Rautela also shared the trailer of Vigirn Bhanupriya on her official Instagram. Adding a caption to the post she wrote, "VIRGIN BHANUPRIYA OFFICIAL TRAILER OUT NOW 🌟 What is the right age to lose your virginity?. Fasten your seat belts to witness an easy looking but not so easy going story of #VirginBhanupriya. Kya hai Bhanupriya ki kahaani? Find out on 16th July on ZEE5. #VirginBhanupriyaOnZEE5". Take a look:

Virgin Bhanupriya is all set to release directly on the OTT platform on July 16, 2020. Besides Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati, the movie also stars Archana Puran Singh, Rumana Molla, Delnaaz Irani, Brijendra Kala and others in important roles. It is helmed by Ajay Lohan and bankrolled by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal.

According to reports, netizens are finding similarities between the plot of Emma Stone's Easy A and Virgin Bhanupriya. Many are curious if Urvashi Rautela's movie has been inspired by the Hollywood movie. Talking about this in an interview with a daily portal, the actor revealed that many people have asked her if Virgin Bhanupriya has been inspired from Emma Stone's movie but she will leave it to their "imagination". The audience will know the story once they watch the movie.

