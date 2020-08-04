Urvashi Rautela Calls 'pilot' Brother Yashraj Her 'favourite Ladoo' On Raksha Bandhan

The Virgin Bhanupriya actor Urvashi Rautela took to social media to give fans a sneak-peek into her Raksha Bandhan celebration with brother, Yashraj Rautela. Urvashi is thankful for having a brother like Yashraj and for creating lifelong memories with him, expressed the Miss Diva Universe 2015 herself. Sharing a couple of pictures with her baby brother on Instagram, Urvashi had a hilarious question for all her fans as she wished them a 'Happy Raksha Bandhan'.

Urvashi calls brother Yashraj her 'favourite ladoo'

Yesterday, i.e. August 3, social media was flooded with Raksha Bandhan posts. Several Bollywood celebrities too took to social media to share their Raksha Bandhan diaries with fans online. The model-actor Urvashi Rautel was among the many celebrities.

Urvashi shared a streak of pictures on Instagram with her baby brother, Yashraj Rautela, who's a pilot. In the first post shared by the 26-year-old, Yashraj is seen flaunting his rakhis, sitting alongside Urvashi. In the pictures, the Paagalpanti actor looked nothing less than gorgeous in a sequined saree with statement earrings. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post writing,

Happy RakshaBandhan Captain Pilot👨‍✈️ @yashrajrautela & to all my incredible brothers. Cheers to the life long love and memories we share. This day is a reminder to say thanks for giving me a brother like you. ॐ येन बद्धो बली राजा दानवेन्द्रो महाबल:। तेन त्वामपि बध्नामि रक्षे मा चल मा चल।।*

भाई बहनों के इस पवित्र त्योहार रक्षाबंधन की आपको ढेर सारी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं स्वस्थ रहें, प्रसन्न रहे।

Check her post below

In her second Raksha Bandhan post, Urvashi flaunted her million-dollar smile as she is seen posing with two ladoos in her hand. She called Yash her 'favourite ladoo' and hilariously asked fans 'Kise konse laddu pasand hai?' in the caption of her IG post. She wrote, "You’re my favourite ladoo @yashrajrautela Kise konse laddu pasand hai? (sic)"

Have a look

Meanwhile, Urvashi was last seen sharing the screen space with the Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in video-on-demand platform Zee5's Virgin Bhanupriya. The comedy-drama, which is directed by Ajay Lohan, received a thumbs down from the audience and couldn't impress the critics either. The film was earlier slated for a theatrical release but was later premiered on Zee5, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

