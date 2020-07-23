Urvashi Rautela Backs 'Boycott China', Urges Fans To Use Products Made In India

Due to the India-China conflict in the Galwan region, the Indian government has boycotted many Chinese products, technologies, etc. Many Indian celebrities also have also spoken up for this practice encouraging their fans to do the same. Recently, Urvashi Rautela also appealed to her fans to boycott Chinese products and be 'aatmanirbhar' instead. Here's what this is about.

Urvashi Rautela asks her fans to boycott Chinese products

Urvashi Rautela posted a video on Instagram where she is urging her fans to use an Indian product. She also told everyone that the brand in question is 100% India owned and has no Chinese or foreign investors or stakeholders. She also listed down the good qualities of the product and spoke about its success over the years to help her fans understand the brand better.

Urvashi Rautela ended the video saying that she recommends the Indian brand for everyone's use. She also voiced out the tagline #VocalfrLocal and said 'Jai Hind' to show her support for the country. Urvashi also wore a camouflaged tracksuit to further drive her point home.

Other celebrities who called out for the boycott of Chinese products

Many other celebrities have also asked their fans to boycott Chinese products and show support for Indian goods during such times of political turmoil. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had spoken up about using Indian goods as opposed to the Chinese ones. She also used to the example of Mahatma Gandhi and his tactic of boycotting British goods which helped India battle the foreign rule. Take a look:

Singer Sonu Nigam has also spoken up for 'Boycott Chinese Products'. He said that this step is important for supporting the countrymen and the soldiers who are fighting on the borders. He also added that one might find it difficult to not use Chinese goods or products but they should try nonetheless to live their life without them. He also requested everyone to make sure about the origin of the brand before going and buying something from the market.

