Urvashi Rautela's 'Boond Boond' From 'Hate Story 4' Making Video Is A Must-watch

In Urvashi Rautela's movies list, one of her most impressive performance has been in the 2018 drama-thriller Hate Story 4. Featuring Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena in lead roles, Hate Story 4 is a revenge drama bankrolled by T-Series.

The film was helmed by famous filmmaker Vishal Pandya. Apart from its riveting story plot, stellar performances by leads, this Urvashi Rautela's movie is packed with some wonderful soundtracks. One being the alluring romantic track Boond Boond. Here is the BTS song making video of this tuneful song which is simply unmissable.

Making video of Urvashi Rautela and Vivan Bhatena starrer Boond Boond

Hate Story 4 is a must-watch movie if you are a Urvashi Rautela fan. The Bollywood diva enjoys the maximum screen time in the Vishal Pandya film. The Pagalpanti actor gave a stupendous performance in the movie. Coming back to Boond Boond, this love song is picturized on Urvashi Rautela and Vivan Bhatena. It is a passionate romantic number, filmed in the most alluring way.

As the song making video commences you can see Vishal Pandya sharing his thoughts about filming such a fervent track. Astonishingly, Vishal, who is known for filming romantic tracks in the most amusing way, is actually quite shy even talking about them. The director in this BTS video talked about how difficult it was for him to shoot Boond Boond over a period of three days.

He said, irrespective of being an expert, he does not enjoy filming vehement numbers like Boond Boond. In this BTS video, you can see both Urvashi and Vivan giving splendid performances respectively. One can also spot Tushar Kalia, the choreographer of Boond Boond in this BTS making video. Apart from Vishal, Urvashi Rautela also shared her opinion on Boond Boond.

The Great Grand Masti actor said it a lovely romantic track, which a man sings for his lady love. She also talked about the concept of the video, which is about a girl who is intoxicated, who forgets about everything except her lover. Her character in this song only focuses on enjoying the moment with that someone special. Boond Boond is sung by popular artists Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan. Arko created the music for this euphonious number. Whereas, Manoj Muntashir and Sanjay Gupta have jointly penned the lyrics. Take a look at the final video track here.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will next be seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya. The rom-com is scheduled for an OTT release on July 16. Virgin Bhanupriya is directed by Ajay Lohan and, also stars Gautam Gulati as the male lead.

