Urvashi Rautela's Different Looks From 'Virgin Bhanupriya' To Check Out, See Pics

Urvashi Rautela stunned her admirers when she first revealed her girl next door look from Virgin Bhanupriya. This Urvashi Rautela starrer recently released on OTT platform ZEE 5 on July 16, 2020. The comedy flick has got mixed reviews from the viewers and critics both. The Pagalpanti actor is playing a non-glamourous character for this first time in the Ajay Lohan film. The stunning Bollywood diva has shared several photos of her character donning different looks in Virgin Bhanupriya on her Instagram handle. These Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photos are truly unmissable, have a look-

Virgin Bhanupriya's Different Looks Shared By Urvashi Rautela On Her Social Media

White Boxy Sweatshirt With Blue Denim

Urvashi Rautela is playing the role of a simple girl in her latest OTT release Virgin Bhanupriya. Her character Bhanupriya is that of a conservative college-going girl. As per her role, Urvashi is mostly donning casual wear in the movie. In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo, she looks amazing in this stylish yet simple white sweatshirt and blue denim look. Not to miss her matching white sneakers and sling bag.

Printed Floral Black Blazer With White Tank Top

With a contemporary hairdo and Bhanupriya's statement glasses, the Sanam Re actor looks true to her character in this photo. Dressed in a fitted black blazer with multi-coloured floral prints and a white round neck tank top, Urvashi looks fabulous in this look. Doing complete justice to her shy and introvert character in Virgin Bhanupriya in this picture.

Off White Cardigan With Black Bottoms

In the next look, the Hate Story 4 star looks super cute in this de-glam avatar from her film Virgin Bhanupriya. Urvashi opted for a fashionable yet chic knitted off white cardigan with some coloured prints. She completed her casual look with a pair of textured black bottoms. Her natural-looking make up is also adding a lot of relatability to her character of Bhanupriya in this picture.

White Short Sleeves Basic T-shirt With Blue Dungri

For her next look in Virgin Bhanupriya, Rautela paired a blue denim dungri with a white solid t-shirt. The V-neck dungri is complementing Urvashi's overall effortless look in this Insta picture of hers. With two side ponytails and dewy makeup, Urvashi looks simply gorgeous in this picture.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela's first International film Aislados achieved a lot of critical acclaims. It is a documentary movie, which released a few days back. In fact, the Great Grand Masti actor also took her Instagram to share her gratitude for being a part of the film with this post. Aislados is helmed by filmmaker Zaizar Habacuc.

