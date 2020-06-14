Urvashi Rautela Channels Her Inner Cleopatra In This Instagram Post, Take A Look

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela is counted amongst the most stylish actors in the country. The beauty queen who is known for her impeccable taste in fashion recently stunned everyone with an alluring Insta post. The Pagalpanti actor who is very active on her social media post lockdown lately shared a picture of herself enjoying a milk bath. Have a look-

Urvashi Rautela's channels her inner Cleopatra in this Insta post

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular faces in the digital world. The Great Grand Masti actor enjoys a massive fanbase of over 26.5 million followers on Instagram alone, and she surely knows the art of charming her fans. Her latest Instagram post wherein she enjoying a milk bath with rose petals took the internet by storm.

In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo we can see Urvashi indulging into the experience of a milk bath. With rose petals all over, the Sanam Re actor is definitely having a great time. Urvashi Rautela captioned this stunning photo of her as "write a caption..... 🥀 #CleopatraMilkBath #mood". Apart from the lavish bathtub, we can also see a plethora of candles and some decorative items in the Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo.

As soon as Rautela shared this captivating photo on social media, netizens went into a frenzy and showered the Hate Story 4 actor with compliments. Ever since the corona outbreak in the country, Urvashi Rautela has been quite vocal about sharing her thoughts on her social media. She is not only urging her fans to stay safe and indoors but also doing her best as an informed and responsible citizen in creating awareness of COVID-19. On multiple occasions, she has been an inevitable part of some digital campaigns for the same.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has her hands full with upcoming projects in the pipeline. First is, Virgin Bhanupriya, which is a chick flick comedy movie, helmed by director Ajay Lohan. The Singh Saab The Great actor will be essaying the role of a girl next door as the female lead. It also stars popular names like Archana Puran Singh, Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles. Next, is Urvashi's first international film titled Aislados, about which she recently announced on social media.

