Urvashi Rautela's Unmissable Pics That Will Inspire Wanderlust In You

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently enjoying her quarantine period by sharing many throwback posts, is counted amongst the most stylish actors in B-town. The Bollywood diva enjoys a massive social media fanbase of over 26 million followers on Instagram alone. Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, Urvashi keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Issues 'Body By Urvashi' Challenge, Fans Hail 'fitness Queen'

The 'Body by Urvashi' challenge is quite a rage on social media nowadays, which motivates people to stay fit. The Pagalpanti actor is a travel enthusiast and loves to explore new places. Her social media is full of her pictures in some exotic locations. So let's take a look at some stunning Urvashi Rautela's photos might ignite the wanderlust in you.

Urvashi Rautela's Surreal Travel Pictures and Videos

Urvashi looks all geared up for her seaplane ride in this picture. During her trip to the Maldives, the Hate Story 4 actor poses before enthralling her seaplane ride. The Bollywood beauty looks ravishing in this pink co-ord outfit, which she paired with lemon pumps. Not to miss her voguish shades.

Urvashi Rautela is having a gala time as she enjoys the view from Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes in France. The Great Grand Masti actor is super thrilled, and we can certainly see her excitement with the way she's dancing and singing in this video. One can also notice the scenic trolly and waterbody view from the height.

Read: Urvashi Rautela's Obsession For Nail Art Is Evident From These Pictures, Take A Look

In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo, the gorgeous diva is all smiles for the camera. Shot in her hometown Uttarakahnad, Urvashi's smile is up to her cheeks in this picture. We cannot fail to notice the captivating view of the mountains lush-green mountains in the back.

This Urvashi Rautela's picture totally inspires you to no only travel more, but try adventure sports. The Singh Saab the Great actor excited as she tries sky-diving in Dubai. Sky-diving is dangerous yet fun adventure sport, which is quite a thing now. Dubai is famous for its tourism and availability of distinct adventure sports. So next time, if you want to feel that adrenaline rush, then sky-diving should not be missed.

Read: Urvashi Rautela's Magnificent Multi-coloured Outfits Will Give You Wardrobe Goals

In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram video we can how happy the Sanam Re actor is, as she sums up the beauty of Hallstatt lake in Austria. Hallstatt is also a UNESCO heritage site in Austria. It is an old village with a breathtaking lake under the same name. Urvashi looks elated in this video.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In These Yellow Outfits; See Pics

On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya. Helmed by director Ajay Lohan, it is a comedy flick about family relationships. The film is slated for June 2020 release, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown, it might be pushed to a later date.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.